Korean Guntaek Koh increased his overnight lead from three to four today after shooting a third-round five-under-par 66 to race ahead on 22-under at the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.Koh, who is chasing his first victory outside of Korea, leads from Australian Ryan Peake, who is in second, after a 64 on the Millbrook course – a composite layout the features the best holes of the Coronet and Remarkables courses.Three other Asian Tour players are in hot pursuit of Koh. Japan’s Kazuki Higa (62), South African Ian Snyman (65) and China’s Bai Zhengkai (67) are tied for third, five behind.Last year Takahiro Hataji became the first player from Japan to win New Zealand’s National Open, and tomorrow Koh will attempt to follow that by becoming the first Korean.For the second day in-a-row he birdied the first three holes and made the turn in three under for his round, after another two birdies off set two bogeys. The back nine was less frenetic. He made eight pars and holed his second for an eagle two on the 12th.It wasn’t as explosive as yesterday’s 61, which matched the course record on the Remarkables, but it was enough to give him a nice cushion going into the biggest day of his four-year professional career tomorrow.“I did well to handle the pressure today,” said the 25-year-old.“After a 61 and trying to stay in front there was a lot of pressure, but I am proud of what I achieved. I am taking it shot by shot, not thinking too far ahead. That will be the same tomorrow.”The Korean may not be well known outside of Korea but he is a proven winner on home soil. Most noticeably he claimed the Shinhan Donghae Open, an Asian Tour event, two years ago in Korea and two Korean PGA Tour events that same season. He also triumphed on his home circuit last year.He holed a blind wedge shot from 66 metres on 12 that took two bounces before spinning back into the cup.“I was concerned about how much backspin I’m going to have after the shot, but it just went perfectly,” said Koh, whose girlfriend is caddying for him.“It’s great that I have a four-shot lead, but this course itself is very scoreable. I need to keep focused on what I’m doing and just make sure I just stay consistent to what I’m doing.”Lefthander Peake will fancy his chances tomorrow as he is on a streak of 39 holes without a bogey. He only hit three fairways out of 14 today though and will need to get his driver under control if he is to win his first pro event.“It’s not the flight I want. I’m not getting the distance that I want and I’m just not finding a lot of these fairways,” said the Australian.“When you get in some of this long rough, it’s hard to get it close and give yourself reasonable birdie opportunities.“I’m doing well to make a score from where I am. I just need to start hitting some fairways.”Higa, winner of the money list in Japan in 2022 when he won four times, carded the second lowest round of the day making two eagles on the first and the 17th, both par fives, seven birdies and two dropped shots.“Playing very well. Excited about tomorrow and can’t wait to start,” said the Japan golfer, who played his first full season on the Asian Tour last year.“It’s my goal win outside of Japan. I hope to follow in Hataji-san’s footsteps tomorrow.”Elvis Smylie from Australia, winner of the Australian PGA Championship last year, carded a 65 and is in sixth place six behind the leader.American John Catlin, who claimed the Asian Tour Order of Merit title last year, came in with a 70, which saw his slip down the leaderboard. He is in a tie for 16th, 10 adrift of Koh.

The 104

edition of the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is being co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour, in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour.

