Steven Hall was the star as Australia defeated Saudi Arabia 5-4 on penalties in the AFC U20 Asian Cup™ China 2025 final at the Baoan Sports Centre Stadium on Saturday.

With the final ending 1-1 after 120 minutes, goalkeeper Hall saved Bassam Hazazi’s spot-kick as Australia won their first title.

It was heartbreak for Saudi Arabia, who were seeking to emerge champions for a fourth time.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_asian_cup.html/news/hall-save-secures-australia-maiden-title

