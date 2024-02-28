Football Australia are thrilled to announce the extension of their partnership with the electrifying automotive brand, CUPRA. The renewed commitment sees CUPRA solidify their support for Football Australia’s National Teams during one of the most exciting periods for football in Australia.

CUPRA first partnered with Football Australia in 2022, coinciding with the automaker’s entry into the Australian market with their range of performance petrol, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-and-cupra-extend-partnership-official-automotive-partner

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

