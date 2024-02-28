Experience the endless love for the Giro d’Italia to the fullest, not only by following the exploits of the riders on the roads but also by dwelling on the funniest, most curious, and light-hearted aspects of the three weeks of the Corsa Rosa.

From the next edition of the Giro d’Italia, which will start from Venaria Reale on 4 May, all this will be possible thanks to the FantaGiro d’Italia 2024, the official fantasy game of the Giro d’Italia, developed in partnership by RCS Sport and the FantaSanremo Team.

After a series of games about music, the already mentioned FantaSanremo, FantaEurovision, and TrisFactor, the FantaSanremo team enters the world of sport with great enthusiasm. The Giro d’Italia, now in its 107th edition, is an event of absolute international renown and an unparalleled media showcase to tell the story of a country through the feelings that only cycling can bring about.

The basic idea of the game takes inspiration from the fantasy game associated to the Italian Music Festival, which has become a real lifestyle phenomenon in recent years, reaching over 2.8 million users in the last edition. Following the basic rule “One team, 8 riders, one captain”, the players will have to create their team by choosing eight riders who will be at the start of the Giro d’Italia 2024 and appoint one of them as captain – a paramount role, as the points they will earn according to the finishing order of each stage will be doubled. All this while taking care not to exceed the threshold of 100 Wolfies (the mascot of the Giro d’Italia and ‘currency’ of the FantaGiro d’Italia), the maximum credit made available to buy riders and compose one’s team.

The riders’ positions in the ranking of the FantaGiro d’Italia will be determined on one hand by their sporting performance (general classification, stage classification, position in the mountain, points and youth classifications, etc.), and on the other hand by the ‘bonuses’ and ‘penalties’ in the game rules all in the name of curiosity and fun, which the athletes will receive during the three weeks of the Giro, not only during the 21 planned stages, but also at podium sign-ons or at the prize-giving ceremony. There will also be daily bonuses, linked to specific features of the territories that the Corsa Rosa will touch day after day.

The www.fantagiroditalia.it website is online today alongside Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads and the Telegram channel.

As of next 4 April, you can register for the game, create a team, and participate in existing leagues or create a new one with friends, colleagues, and family, thus sharing the passion for cycling and more.

In addition, when registration opens, you can participate in the FantaGiro d’Italia competition and have the chance to win fantastic prizes. – www.giroditalia.it

