Football Australia are pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Epakis as Head Coach of the CommBank Young Matildas (U-20 Women’s National Football Team) and Michael Cooper as Head Coach of the CommBank Junior Matildas (U-17 Women’s National Football Team), reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the national team coaching pathway, developing elite talent, and fostering a world-class high- performance environment for women’s football in Australia.These appointments align with Football Australia’s strategic objectives, ensuring Cooper and Epakis bring proven expertise in player development and talent identification, an elite coaching focus, and a holistic approach to nurturing both players and staff.Their track records in enhancing programs make them well-equipped to lead the U-17s and U-20s Women’s National Football Teams, while also ensuring alignment with Football Australia’s broader culture, business, and strategic goals.For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-announces-new-head-coaches-u-20-and-u-17-womens-national-team-part-team #AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...