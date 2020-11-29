The 31st edition of the SEA Games in Vietnam will be even more exciting with the inclusion of both Futsal and Beach Soccer alongside Football for the biennial multi-sports championship next year.

The SEA Games 2021 will be held from 21 November to 2 December 2021.

“The SEA Games is the biggest sporting event in the region,” said Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and also chairman of the 31st SEA Games Organising Committee.

Added Chu Ngoc Anh, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee: “Hanoi has become an attractive and safe destination for both domestic visitors and international friends.”

While Football has been a permanent fixture at the SEA Games since 1959, Futsal has only been included four times – 2007 (Thailand), 2011 (Indonesia), 2013 (Myanmar) and 2017 (Malaysia).

Beach Soccer will only be making their debut at the SEA Games in 2021.

This even though, the AFF had organised three Beach Soccer Championship since 2014.

Like this: Like Loading...