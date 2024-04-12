Three-time champion and world No.3 Tai Tzu Ying suffered shock defeat as China stamped its superiority with strong contenders in all five quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2024 in Ningbo, China today.

World No.3 Tzu Ying failed in her attempt for title number four after suffering a shocking loss at the hands of Aya Ohori in a 41-minute second-round encounter.

With a 10-1 head-to-head advantage over the Japanese world No.13, Tzu Ying entered the court as an overwhelming favourite but ended up losing 22-20, 2014 in 41 minutes to Ohori, who now faces former champion and eighth seed Wang Zhiyi in tomorrow’s last eight duels.

However, it was hosts China who came out strongly after today’s quarterfinals, imposing their strength with representatives in all five categories in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

The men’s singles saw top seed Shi Yu Qi squaring off against Thailand’s sixth seed Kunlavut Vitadsarn after the top seed Chinese had downed Japan Kento Nishimoto 21-15, 21-15 in 51 minutes.

Li Shi Feng, the world No.5 joined the last eight after dumping Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei 21-10, 21-12 in just 41 minutes to set a clash against defending champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting tomorrow.

Ginting had it easy in today’s second round with a 31-minute 21-9, 21-10 win over Somi Romdhani of Palestine.

“Against Li Shi Feng, it will be tricky as both of us knew each other’s game. It’s going to be close and tight, no doubt,” said Ginting.

An explosive clash awaits as former champion Lee Zii Jia sets up a repeat of the 2022 final clash against Indonesia’s third seed Jonatan Christie with the Malaysian holding a slight advantage in head-to-head (5-4) record. Lee played commandingly to oust Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 21-17 in 39 minutes while Christie defeated Hong Kong China’s Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-14, 21-16.

The other quarterfinal pits Japan’s fourth seed Kodai Naraoka and Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun Yi.

Fifth seed He Bing Jiao of China is out to stop top seed An Se Young from progressing in tomorrow’s women’s singles quarterfinals while former champion Wang Zhiyi will attempt to repeat her 2022 victory in Manila, all set against Japan’s Aya Ohori tomorrow (head-to-head at 3-3).

Sixth seed Han Yue made it as China’s third representative in tomorrow’s encounter, with Akane Yamaguchi standing in her way for a spot in the last four, while the other clash involving top seed Chan Yu Fei and Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung is also expected to be close and tight.

The homester has two pair in the quarterfinals with third seed Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang squaring against 2022 bronze medallist Fajar Alfian/Rian Ardianto while seventh seed Liu Yu Chen/Ou Xuan Yi, who hold a 4-3 head-to-head advantage, are up against Malaysian seasoned pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik.

In the hunt for their third Asian title, top seed Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan are up against Japan’s Rena Miyaura/Ayako Sakuramoto.

China are set to continue their domination in the mixed doubles with Zhen Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong leading the quarterfinal casts, along with third seed Feng Yan Xe/Huang Dong Ping and fifth seed Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin.

Like this: Like Loading...