Former champions Kedah will face 2024 finalists Melaka in the decisive finale of the 100PLUS National Interstate Under-12 & 16 Team Championships 2025 tomorrow at the Stadium Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur.

In the semifinals earlier this evening, Kedah ran out 2-0 winners over Selangor while Melaka edged another Klang Valley side, Kuala Lumpur, 2-1.

Ng Hao Tong could not have given Kedah a better start when the 15-year-old delivered the first point in the first Boys’ Singles after outlasting Chong Lee Qian in the duel that took almost an hour to complete.

After conceding the first set 12-21, Hao Tong tightened up his game to take the next two sets, 21-18, 21-18.

It was the Boys’ Doubles next, with Kieshen Sai Rao Nyanaprakash Rao and Lee Kai Xun needing just half an hour to take the win over Selangor duo of Darren Ng Wei Zhi and Low See Zhe.

Kieshan-Kai Xun chalked straight out winners 21-19, 21-13.

On the other hand, Melaka had to endure some anxious moments before they were able to shut down the challenge of a determined side from Kuala Lumpur.

In the game dotted with long rallies, Liew Tian Hao outpaced Jared Tan in 74 minutes in the first Boys’ Singles to give Kuala Lumpur their first point.

Tian Hao took the first set 21-16, as Jared then came back for the second set 21-19.

However, there was no denying Kuala Lumpur the win when Tian Hao triumphed 21-15.

But Melaka was not giving up yet when Syed Harraz and Ahmad Qaid Darwisy drew level in the Boys’ Doubles to peg the score at 1-1.

Syed Harraz-Ahmad took just over half an hour to walk out 21-6, 21-16 winners over Kuala Lumpur’s Liew Kai Xuan-Wong Tze Hans.

It was an epic battle in the second Boys’ Singles, with Curson Cheng Yu Yang needing close to an hour before he was able to deliver the win and the decisive point for Melaka to book its place in the final tomorrow.

Up against a resolute Cheong Kai Sheng, it was certainly not a cruise for Curson as he fought point for point in the close 21-19, 21-19 victory.

Like this: Like Loading...