The Group Stage battles for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Indonesia 2026 will be decided on November 5 (Wednesday) in Jakarta during the Final Draw.

To be held at the MNC Conference Hall, the ceremony will determine the four groups for the 18th edition of the Finals, which features 16 teams and takes place from January 27 to February 7, 2026.

Eight group winners and seven best-ranked runners-up came through the Qualifiers recently to join Indonesia, who have automatically qualified as hosts and are staging the tournament for the second time after 2002.

Reigning 13-time record champions Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the trio of Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan, will extend their streak of appearing in every Finals to date, while a further nine sides will return from the 2024 edition.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_futsal_asian_cup.html/news/acfutsal-contenders-set-for-final-draw

#AFF

#AFC

