Formula E and the FIA launch PIT BOOST, a new mid-race feature providing a 10% energy increase (3.85kWh) via a 30-second, 600kW ultra-fast energy boost in the pitlane, debuting during the Jeddah E-Prix on 14-15 February 2025.

PIT BOOST will challenge teams to weigh the benefits of an energy boost against the risk of losing track position, introducing new high-stakes strategic elements and enhancing race unpredictability.

Highlighting advancements in ultra-fast EV recharging, PIT BOOST reflects Formula E and the FIA’s role as a “race-to-road” technology platform, addressing key challenges in EV adoption, such as charging speed and efficiency.

Mandatory for one of the races of a double header, PIT BOOST includes strict protocols, allowing only one car per team to utilise it at a time. 21 days prior to each race, teams will receive the race information including the PIT BOOST window and its deployment will operate independently of existing ATTACK MODE rules.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to revolutionise the race-day experience with the launch of PIT BOOST – a groundbreaking new feature debuting at select races in Season 11. Designed to enhance strategy, unpredictability and fan engagement, PIT BOOST will showcase cutting-edge EV ultra-fast recharging technology while adding a thrilling new dimension to Formula E races.

What is PIT BOOST?

PIT BOOST is an innovative mid-race feature that provides a 10% energy increase (3.85kWh) to race cars through a 30-second, 600kW rapid energy boost in the pitlane. This mandatory sporting feature – deploying significantly more power than current consumer superchargers – adds another strategic element during selected races, with the potential to dramatically alter race outcomes and tactics.

Strategic Racing Impact

PIT BOOST is set to redefine race strategy in Formula E. Drivers and teams will have to weigh the benefits of an energy boost against the risk of losing track position during the pit stop. Choosing the optimal moment for their PIT BOOST will be pivotal, introducing heightened stakes and an extra layer of drama to every race.

PIT BOOST will debut during Formula E’s Jeddah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia, 14-15th February, 2025.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“After an extensive testing and simulation process, we’re pleased to finally present this game-changing technology to the world. It marks one of the most ambitious and impactful additions not just to our series, but modern day motorsport. PIT BOOST will challenge teams and drivers alike to make high-stakes decisions under intense pressure. The potential for dramatic overtakes, unexpected twists, and human ingenuity will elevate the excitement for our fans and showcase Formula E and the FIA’s relentless commitment to innovation. As a series born to enhance the technology transfer from the race track to the road, it marks a step change for consumer vehicles and the future potential of EV performance.”

Marek Nawarecki, Senior Circuit Sport Director, FIA, said:

“Following a comprehensive testing programme, we are glad to once again be able to push the boundaries of electric mobility with the introduction of PIT BOOST. Part of the FIA technical and sporting regulations, this pioneering new feature will add another strategic element to the sport, and underscores the FIA’s steadfast commitment to developing evermore advanced race-to-road technologies – an approach that is perfectly exemplified by the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.”

Highlighting EV Innovation

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues to lead the charge in advancing electric mobility, PIT BOOST highlights the rapid progress in EV charging technology. This innovation addresses one of the key challenges in EV adoption – charging speed and time – and demonstrates Formula E’s unique position as a ‘race-to-road’ technology platform.

PIT BOOST has undergone extensive testing and simulation to ensure its safety, reliability, and race-enhancing potential. Strict protocols govern its implementation, including limits on when and how it can be deployed, ensuring the feature delivers both excitement and safety on race day.

Quick facts about PIT BOOST:

Adds 10% additional energy (+3.85kWh) to race cars in the form of a 30-second charge, as part of a 34-second stationary pit stop at 600kW.



Mandatory for all drivers in designated races.



Independent of existing ATTACK MODE rules, providing teams with two strategic elements to manage alongside one another.



No more than two Pit Crew may work on the car during the PIT BOOST, plus one Pit Crew member assigned specifically to stop and release the car.



Only one car at a time per team may carry out PIT BOOST (not simultaneously).



Highlights rapid-charging EV technology, reflecting Formula E’s race-to-road ingenuity.



The FIA will determine the window to take PIT BOOST (depending on a certain ‘Status of Charge’ value), which will be shared with teams 21 days before each race.

