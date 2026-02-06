Formula E and CUPRA have announced the Spanish performance brand CUPRA as the Title and Founding Partner of the 2026 Madrid E-Prix.

The brand’s role at the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix will involve a comprehensive suite of rights, including high-impact trackside branding, immersive AR broadcast integration, and a dedicated presence within the Fan Village.

CUPRA will showcase the highly anticipated, all-electric CUPRA Raval set to launch in 2026 at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship debut in the Spanish capital on 21 March.

Formula E and CUPRA today announced a major, strategic partnership designating the innovative Spanish performance brand as the Title and Founding Partner of the 2026 Madrid E-Prix, set to take place at the historic Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

As Title and Founding Partner, CUPRA will integrate into the race experience through a comprehensive suite of rights designed to engage fans both at the track and globally. Key activations will include high-impact trackside branding, immersive AR broadcast integration, and a dedicated presence within the Fan Village. Furthermore, the partnership includes a race suite and the option to supply official course and electric laps vehicles, plus opportunities to showcase the highly anticipated all-electric CUPRA Raval.

CUPRA’s role in helping bring the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to Madrid strengthens the brand’s mission to make electric mobility more visible, exciting and accessible for a wider audience in Spain. As the world’s leading electric single-seater championship, present in the United States, Brazil, China, Japan and other global motorsport capitals, Formula E’s arrival in Madrid marks Spain’s entry into an elite group of European hosts alongside Monaco, Berlin and London.

Set to make its official world premiere and market launch in 2026, the CUPRA Raval will be a pivotal model for both CUPRA and the Volkswagen Group. It is the first vehicle in the new Electric Compact Car family that includes four models designed to make electric mobility more accessible and popular across Europe.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“Spain’s love for motorsports and racing tradition have been decisive in choosing Madrid as one of the locations for the 2026 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. CUPRA’s support has been fundamental and having them on board as the Official Title and Founding Partner of the Madrid E-Prix amplifies our commitment to bringing world-class racing to the capital city for the first time.”

Markus Haupt, CEO of CUPRA, said:

“The arrival of Formula E in Madrid represents a new benchmark for Spain. Together with Comunidad de Madrid and Formula E, we are bringing the thrill and emotion of the world’s most exciting electric racing competition to a broader audience. This is another step in our mission to push electrification at every level, from the streets to the racetrack. It is also a key moment for our brand and for the CUPRA KIRO racing team. We are ambitious: we want to keep winning and we want Spain to embrace electric mobility, and we are convinced that adding Madrid to the Formula E calendar will help us achieve both.”

Carmelo Sanz, RACE President and FIA Vice President said:

“CUPRA’s commitment to Formula E at the Madrid Jarama-RACE Circuit strengthens the link between innovation and real-world experience, bringing advanced mobility solutions born in competition closer to the public and into people’s everyday lives, at a modernised circuit ready for the challenges of tomorrow. Ultimately, Jarama today stands as the clearest example of how motorsport can honour its history while at the same time leading the way towards more sustainable and responsible mobility.”

Like this: Like Loading...