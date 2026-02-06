Aleksandar Ranković has left his role as head coach at Lion City Sailors FC with immediate effect, the Singapore Premier League champions announced on Friday.

The 47-year-old former midfielder leaves the club following Thursday’s 2-0 defeat to PKR Svay Rieng FC in Group B of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™.

“Lion City Sailors have parted ways with Head Coach Aleksandar Ranković with immediate effect,” a statement on the club’s official website said.

“The club would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to Ranko for leading us in a highly successful chapter of our history, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

During his two-and-a-half-year reign at the club, Ranković won three consecutive Singapore FA Cups in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and led the Sailors to the final of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two.

He also steered the club to the Singapore Premier League title in 2024/25, when his exploits saw him named the Singapore Premier League’s Coach of the Year.

Assistant coach Varo Moreno will take over on an interim basis as Lion City sailors begin the search for a new head coach.

Like this: Like Loading...