Multi-year agreement will show every E-Prix starting this week with the first two races of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Live races and highlights coverage offered for sports fans in 50 markets across Europe

Renewal further strengthens Discovery and Eurosport’s comprehensive motorsport portfolio and electric racing offering

Formula E and Discovery have today announced an extension of their media partnership to show the all-electric racing series live across Europe.

Discovery will utilise its extensive range of free-to-air, pay-tv and digital platforms to support the growth of Formula E in Europe.

Live and on-demand coverage will be presented through its leading multi-sport brand, Eurosport, in more than 50 markets, available via its linear and digital channels as well as being introduced on discovery+*, Discovery’s global streaming product, to expand the reach of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to the widest possible audience.

The multi-year agreement covering more than 50 markets includes exclusive live and highlights coverage in 27 markets** in Europe with Formula E fans able to enjoy selected broadcasts via Discovery’s free-to-air channels in the UK (Quest), Norway (MAX), Poland (Metro), Spain and Turkey (DMAX), Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

CHIEF MEDIA OFFICER OF FORMULA E – AARTI DABAS

“Discovery’s reach across Europe, through Eurosport, discovery+ and free-to-air channels, is vitally important for Formula E and has been since Season 1.

“We’re excited to announce this new phase of our partnership with Discovery, expanding our audiences through their extensive range of platforms and a renewed focus on localising content, allowing us to showcase our unpredictable, all-action racing series to millions of households, in more than 50 markets across Europe.”

VP RIGHTS ACQUISITIONS, EUROSPORT – TROJAN PAILLOT

“Formula E has established itself as the world’s most competitive electric racing series and our coverage has been entertaining fans since its very first Championship. We’re excited to continue to screen every race and use the full scope of Discovery’s channels and platforms to continue the growth of the Championship, expanding the reach of this exciting sport for years to come.

“Our commitment to bringing innovative and electrifying motorsport experiences to fans everywhere further enhances our diverse portfolio of world-class sports rights that truly offers something for everyone.”

DS TECHEETAH DRIVER AND 2019-2020 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER – ANTÓNIO FÉLIX DA COSTA

“Season 7 is set to wow fans with more intense racing than ever before. The grid is so competitive now with so many talented drivers. When you add in more ‘firsts’ like the season-opening races under lights in Diriyah later this week, fans watching across Europe on Discovery and Eurosport will be in for a treat.”

The much-anticipated Formula E Season 7 is set to begin on 26 & 27 February as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship lights up the streets of Diriyah with a double header in the dark.

