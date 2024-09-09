Formula E reveals a new location for its race in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Season 11, debuting on the Red Sea coast at a revised Jeddah Corniche Short Circuit on 14-15 February 2025.

FIA and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport has approved the location for the 2025 Jeddah E-Prix.

Formula E is excited to announce Jeddah as the new host city for its race in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, beginning in Season 11. The 2025 Jeddah E-Prix will take place on a modified version of the iconic Corniche Short Circuit on 14-15 February 2025, set against the stunning Red Sea coastline.

This move follows six successful seasons racing in Diriyah and marks an exciting new chapter in Formula E’s history since its inaugural race in Saudi Arabia in Season 5. The shift to Jeddah reflects Formula E’s commitment to innovation and sustainability and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s vision for the future of sports in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport has approved Jeddah as the new venue, underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to hosting world-class sporting events. Formula E have worked with the FIA for final approvals, with the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) approving the venue via e-vote.

The Jeddah E-Prix will offer an exhilarating race experience on a modified layout of the fast and flowing Corniche street circuit, contributing to the growth of motorsport in the region. With its breathtaking Red Sea backdrop, the 2025 Jeddah E-Prix promises an unforgettable experience for fans and competitors alike.

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Motorsport Company and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Formula E to Jeddah after six successful years in Diriyah. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has proven itself to be a home to world-class racing since its opening in 2021, and in that time has established itself as the world’s fastest street circuit, acknowledged by fans and racers alike as one of the most exhilarating racing venues in the world today. It is a great pleasure to confirm that it will now add Formula E to its portfolio of world-class events. Together we will strive to bring more world-class racing to the Kingdom while staying true to the ideals of Vision 2030 and delivering a better and more sustainable future to Saudi Arabia and the wider region.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E said:

“We are delighted to bring the excitement of Formula E to Jeddah, a city that embodies the spirit of progress and transformation. The revised Corniche Short Circuit will offer thrilling new challenges for our teams and drivers while showcasing the vibrant atmosphere of Jeddah to our global audience. We have raced in the Kingdom for many years and this move signifies the growing scale and appetite for Formula E in the region.”

Carlo Boutagy, Founder and CEO of CBX said:

“We’re really excited to be moving our race to Jeddah, which is also home to Formula 1. We have loved racing in Diriyah since 2018 – it will always hold a fond place in our hearts – but as the development project in the city is coming to fruition it is time for us to relocate. Jeddah will provide thrilling racing as teams face new challenges on an unfamiliar circuit. It’s also fantastic to bring all-electric racing to a new part of Saudi Arabia and showcase the sport to new audiences as we all strive towards Vision 2030 here in the Kingdom.”

As Formula E prepares for this landmark event, the championship looks forward to collaborating with local authorities and partners to ensure a spectacular debut of the 2025 Jeddah E-Prix. More details, including the official race schedule and ticket information, is to be announced in the coming months.

