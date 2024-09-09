ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 8: Y.E. Yang of South Korea is congratulated by Bernhard Langer of Germany after making a birdie putt during a playoff on the 18th green to win the final round of the Ascension Charity Classic 2024 at Norwood Hills Country Club on September 8, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Korea’s Y.E. Yang claimed his maiden PGA TOUR Champions title on Sunday after he defeated German legend Bernhard Langer in a playoff at the Ascension Charity Classic. Yang, 52, shot a final round of 5-under 66 at Norwood Hills Country Club – West Course | St. Louis, Missouri for a 13-under aggregate, which Langer matched with a 64 to force a playoff. The Korean prevailed with a birdie in the first extra hole. “Today is a special, special day. I’m very happy. A little stress, but it was a little fun too. I was nervous. Bernhard is still so strong, he played well,” said Yang, who earned US$315,000 for his triumph. He becomes only the second Korean player after K.J. Choi to win on PGA TOUR Champions, which is a circuit for players aged 50-years and above. Yang had made a name for himself during his time on the PGA TOUR where he became Asia’s first male major champion by winning the 2009 PGA Championship after defeating Tiger Woods in a head-to-head duel. It is one of two PGA TOUR titles under his belt. In what was his 72nd start on PGA TOUR Champions, Yang arrived at Norwood Hills with his confidence intact as the venue has been a happy hunting ground. In the past two years, he also shot 13-under 200 where he finished runner-up in 2022 and T3 last year. “It’s been three years since I joined PGA TOUR Champions. I can say today is the best day so far. I’m glad I got to win this event. St. Louis always bring good memories back, and I think that was the momentum for this win. This course somehow looks similar to Korean golf courses back home. It’s a hilly layout, it feels like being at home,” said Yang. “I did get nervous playing with a legend. But I also had some good things playing with him. I tried to focus on my game until the end during the playoff. I think that made a great result. Before today, I was very calm and trust my golf and just went out to play. After he missed (his birdie chance in playoff), I had a straight putt. I was thinking only about the speed and made it,” added the Korean who moved up to sixth position on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. 2024 Ascension Charity Classic Final-Round NotesSunday, September 8, 2024Norwood Hills Country Club – West Course | St. Louis, Missouri21st of 28 PGA TOUR Champions events in the 2024 SeasonMedia Contacts:Julie Nelson, julienelson@pgatourhq.com, 281-961-3569Mark Williams, markwilliams@pgatourhq.com, 904-655-5380

Course Setup: Par 71 / 6,868 yards Round 3 Scoring Average : 70.272 Cumulative Scoring Average : 70.746 Weather: Sunny skies. High of 75. Wind light and variable. Interviews: Transcripts Final Results PGATOURMedia.com

Pos.PlayerTo ParScoreMoneyCharle Schwab Cup 1Y.E. Yang*-1365-69-66—200$315,0006 2Bernhard Langer-1369-67-64—200$184,800213Stewart Cink-1267-67-67—201$151,20012 T4Shane Bertsch-970-70-64—204$113,40029T4Justin Leonard-967-70-67—204$113,40052

*Def. Bernhard Langer with a birdie-3 on the first extra playoff hole (No. 18)

Like this: Like Loading...