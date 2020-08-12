Formula E to become the only major international motorsport fully available on free-to-air television in Germany.

From Season 7 which starts in January 2021, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will become the only major international motorsport on free-to-air television in Germany, with ProSiebenSat.1 airing all races live as part of new long-term partnership.

The “ran”-racing-crew of SAT.1 will be on the ground at races bringing fans all the latest news and reaction from the paddock. High production programming will be presented by recognisable motorsport talent ensuring the excitement and unpredictable racing of Formula E is showcased to Germany’s passionate motorsport audience. To complement the live race programming, ProSiebenSat.1 and Formula E will develop non-live and ancillary electric mobility and motorsport content designed for the electric generation of technology-savvy and young, sustainability conscious viewers.

Germany is a priority market for Formula E and its ecosystem. Berlin is the only city to have featured on the calendar in every season and is currently hosting Formula E’s season finale of six races in nine days. Championship partners Allianz, BMW i, Bosch, DHL and HUGO BOSS are all German brands and four major German automotive manufacturers – Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche – compete for the series title.

This deal with ProSiebenSat.1 will allow more households to tune into Formula E to experience the energy, excitement and close quarter racing that the championship has become known for. Viewers will also discover more about the innovation that sits at the heart of the purpose-driven sport, founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the development and adoption of electric vehicles.