TOKYO, JAPAN – MAY 18: Jean-Eric Vergne of France driving the (25) DS Penske DS E-Tense FE25 out of the garage during qualifying, ahead of the Tokyo E-Prix, Round 9 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Tokyo Street Circuit on May 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro/LAT Images)

The 2026 Tokyo E-Prix marks a major milestone as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s first-ever night street race event in Japan

The double-header event returns on Saturday July 25, and Sunday July 26 2026 at the iconic Tokyo Big Sight, set against the impressive backdrop of the Tokyo Bay waterfront

The partnership between Formula E and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reinforces the city’s climate action plan, which targets net zero CO2 emissions by 2050

Ticket details are scheduled to be announced on the 24th February

Formula E, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the FIA today announce an exciting update to its Season 12 calendar: the 2026 Tokyo E-Prix will return as a spectacular night race, with both races of the double-header starting at 20:00 local time, making it the first time the all-electric series has raced after dark on the streets of Japan.

The inaugural Tokyo E-Prix in 2024 was a landmark event, marking the first-ever FIA-sanctioned World Championship motorsport event held in the city. The 2025 Tokyo E-Prix was a historic double-header, where a Japanese team secured their first ever win on home soil. Nissan Formula E Team’s Oliver Rowland took top step of the podium in Round 9, setting the stage to ultimately seal the 24/25 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title.

Returning for a third year, this season’s double-header will take place on Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26. The world’s most advanced electric race car, the GEN3 Evo, will once again battle it out on the streets around the Tokyo Big Sight convention center on the Tokyo Bay waterfront – this time under the lights – elevating the spectacle of all-electric racing in Japan’s vibrant capital.

The partnership between Formula E and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government represents a key initiative supporting the promotion of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV). The event serves as a high-profile platform to accelerate the city’s climate action plan, which targets net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Highlighting this commitment, the night race will be powered entirely – including the trackside lighting infrastructure – by sustainable energy, sourced from advanced biofuels .

Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, said:

“It has been officially decided that the 2026 Tokyo E-Prix will be held as a night race. Tokyo E-Prix started in 2024 as Japan’s first-ever formal motor race on public streets, and 2025 Tokyo E-Prix ramped this up as a double-header. Each time the race is held, it draws many spectators captivated by the excellence of EVs and the intense and thrilling racing that takes place.

“The 2026 Tokyo E-Prix, the third time for Formula E to be held here in Tokyo, will be a night race to let the world know about Tokyo’s fascinating nightlife.

“I am confident that the 2026 Tokyo E-Prix will not only accelerate the spread of zero emission vehicles and initiatives for the realisation of a sustainable world but will also add more brilliance to Tokyo’s nights.

“The race will be held on the two days of July 25 and 26. Let’s all cheer on a race that may be even hotter than the summer heat.

“Tokyo will join forces with the organisers and others related to the race to ensure its success.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Office, Formula E, said:

“Hosting a Formula E night race event in Tokyo is a massive milestone. This is a city that is committed to our vision to accelerate change towards an electric future, and we thank Governor Koike and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for their partnership. We are delighted to play a part in re-energising Tokyo’s incredible nightlife scene and bringing exciting racing to the streets of the capital. To see the world’s most innovative electric race cars – the GEN3 Evo – competing under the dramatic lights of the Tokyo Bay waterfront will be an unforgettable moment for our passionate Japanese fans and those watching on at home.”

With 17 races across 11 global cities, Season 12 (2025/6) of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the largest in the series’ history.

The latest information on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the Tokyo E-Prix is available via Formula E Tokyo E-Prix official X account, as well as the newly launched Formula E Tokyo E-Prix official Japanese website. Please check these channels for the latest news, including ticket sales information.

Formula E Tokyo E-Prix Official X Account: @FETokyoEPrix

Formula E Tokyo E-prix Official Japanese Website: https://jp.fiaformulae.com

2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Calendar

Event Round(s) Location Date(s) 0 Pre-season Testing Valencia, Spain 27 October – 31 October 2025 1 1 Brazil, São Paulo 6 December 2025 2 2 Mexico, Mexico City 10 January 2026 3 3 USA, Miami 31 January 2026 4 4 & 5 Saudi Arabia, Jeddah 13 & 14 February 2026 5 6 Spain, Madrid 21 March 2026 6 7 & 8 Germany, Berlin 2 & 3 May 2026 7 9 & 10 Monaco, Monte Carlo 16 & 17 May 2026 8 11 Sanya, China 20 June 2026 9 12 & 13 China, Shanghai 4 & 5 July 2026 10 14 & 15 Japan, Tokyo 25 & 26 July 2026 11 16 & 17 UK, London 15 & 16 August 2026

