Formula E 2023-2024: Mexico City ePrix

Formula E will reduce Season 11 freight emissions by 25% – saving approximately 5,500 tons of carbon dioxide – by working with its Official Founding and Logistics Partner, DHL, to optimise air freight and shift a significant portion to ocean freight.

The ambitious modal shift initiative represents one of the single most impactful steps to reduce the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s emissions since inception, while maintaining its pathway to net zero emissions.

Key Championship partners to reduce weight of freight by more than 80 tons, opting to source key assets locally, utilising multiple sets of equipment to send via sea freight and lighter alternatives.

Initiative builds on the use of biofuels in sea and road freight alongside DHL to maximise further carbon reduction.

Formula E also becomes first sport in the world to commit to BSI’s Net Zero Pathway, utilising the ISO 14064-1 standard for quantification and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions as well as the ISONet Zero Guidelines IWA42- enforcing further footprint assessment, reporting and reduction as part of its net zero carbon pathway.

Formula E – recognised as the number one ESG sport in the world (GSBS) – has today announced it will save at least 25% on freight-related CO2 emissions in S11. It will reduce the volume and weight it transports via air freight, optimising sea and road freight efficiencies alongside its Official Founding and Logistics Partner, DHL.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – the first sport in the world to be certified on a pathway to net zero carbon – has successfully worked with DHL and other key ecosystem partners to optimise Championship freight and will be able to transport all essential equipment to races outside Europe in two cargo planes compared to previously three. This has been achieved by reducing the volume of freight by more than 80 tons and opting to utilise in-market assets and multiple sets of assets it can transport more environmentally friendly via sea freight.

This complex and ambitious initiative will save approximately 5,500 tons of carbon emissions across the 16 race calendar; the weight of more than two full Olympic-sized swimming pools.

It represents one of the most impactful steps in reducing the Championship’s emissions since it was formed back in 2014 and significantly contributes to its Science Based Targets initiative of reducing the series’ carbon footprint by 45% by 2030, compared to Season 5’s output.

To deliver such an impressive optimisation in freight, Formula E’s internal tech and logistics team worked directly with key partners including DHL, TATA Communications, FIA, ABB, EMG / Gravity Media, Timeline TV, Aurora Media Worldwide, Quentor, MRTC, ADI and Al Kamel to forensically audit, reduce and repack the amount of freight transported via aircraft, including finding ways to procure or store lots of their equipment and assets within race markets.

Many partners have also provided the championship with additional sets of assets that can be transported via sea or road freight rather than air. The longer journeys will utilise multiple sets of equipment but save up to 80% in carbon emissions from renewable biofuels fuels when compared to those standardly used by the maritime and road haulage industries.

The initiative also coincides with Formula E becoming the first sport in the world to commit to BSI’s Net Zero Pathway, utilising the ISO 14064-1 standard for quantification and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions as well as the ISO Net Zero Guidelines supporting further footprint assessment, reporting and reduction as part of its net zero carbon pathway.

Taking world-leading steps to continually review, reduce and offset the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s emissions are all in line with it being the first sport on the planet to be validated by the British Standards Institution on a pathway to net zero carbon.

Julia Palle, Vice President Sustainability, Formula E, said:

“We’re proud to take our sustainability credentials and commitment to reducing our overall emissions to the next level. A huge amount of work has been undertaken by our partners alongside the team at DHL, so we can continue to reduce our emissions year on year. As a championship committed to sustainable racing, innovation and reducing our overall footprint on the planet, this represents not only a giant step forward in our mission, but lives up to our DNA of pursuing pioneering technology and solutions to accelerate more sustainable lifestyles and ultimately human progress.”

Matt Page, Senior Vice President, Assurance Services EMEA at BSI, said:

“Formula E’s achievement in becoming the first sport globally to commit to the BSI Net Zero Pathway underscores its unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. This milestone represents a significant step forward in advancing transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in emissions management. By aligning with the rigorous standards of ISO 20121, PAS 2060, ISO 14064-1 and IWA42, Formula E not only sets the bar for other sports but also reinforces its leadership in driving the transition to a net-zero carbon future.”

