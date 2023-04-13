Four teams from ASEAN – Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and Australia – are in the second round of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers.

Vietnam emerged as Group C winners as did Thailand (Group D) and the Philippines (Group E) alongside Australia as one of the five seeded teams.

The other Round 1 group winners are Uzbekistan (Group A), Iran (Group B), Chinese Taipei (Group F) and India (Group G) where they will join the other seeded teams – DPR Korea, Japan, China PR and Korea Republic in Round 2 which will be divided into three groups.

Four teams – the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up – will then progress to Round 3 to play two pairs of home and away matches with the eventual winners qualifying for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.

