Shan United made it their fourth Myanmar National League crown and fifth overall in the history of Myanmar’s top flight as they drew level with Yangon United as the two teams with the most number of titles.

Both Shan United and Yangon United have won the MNL five times each while Yadanarbon FC have picked up four titles since the league’s inception in 2009.

And what better way to be crowned MNL 2023 champions for Shan United than to fend off the challenge of Yangon United to a scoreless draw in the final game of the season at the Thuwunna Stadium.

The one point was enough for Shan United to be crowned MNL 2023 winners with 60 points – nine points ahead of second placed Yangon United.

Incidentally, Shan United are the only team to be unbeaten for the entire season as they add the MNL 2023 crown to those they won in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) President Zaw Zaw was on hand to award the championship trophy to Shan United as other dignitaries presented the other awards.

#AFF

#MFF

