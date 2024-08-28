Four teams will compete in this year’s Vietnam National Women’s Futsal Championship 2024, starting this week and ending on 6 September 2024 at the Ha Nam Provincial Sports Center.The four teams this year are host Phong Phú Hà Nam, Thái Sơn Nam TP.HCM, Hà Nội, and TP.HCM where they will compete in a round-robin format with home-and-away matches.The champion will receive a prize of 100 million VND (USD 4,000) with the runners-up taking 80 million VND (USD3,200).The third-placed team 50 million VND (USD2,000) and the fourth-placed team 30 million VND (USD1,200). #AFF

