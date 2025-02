Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) picked up their eleventh Malaysian Super League (MSL) title tonight following their 2-0 win over Perak at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

After a first-half deadlock, Jese puts JDT ahead three minutes after the restart as Jorge Obregon’s 64th minute penalty gave the Southerners the full points.

At the end of the 20th game of the season, JDT have amassed 58 points – 16 points ahead of second-placed Selangor with five games still to play.

#AFF

#FAM

Photos Courtesy #MFL

