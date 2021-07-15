Club licensing in Asia continued to gain momentum as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Club Licensing Task Force approved the AFC Futsal Club Licensing Criteria at its second virtual meeting.

In his opening address, AFC Club Licensing Task Force Chairperson Hamad Mohamed Aljneibi highlighted the significant progress of club licensing despite the challenges caused by the global pandemic and emphasised its importance in developing all aspects of the game across the Continent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt and impact lives and livelihoods across the world. But despite the great challenges, we can take pride in the progress of club licensing in Asia,” said Hamad.

“It is a testament to the resilience and dedication towards professionalism from the AFC and its Member Associations across the Continent.

“I applaud the dedication towards professionalism and the business continuity across Asian football to ensure the smooth implementation of the Club Licensing cycle.”

The Task Force members approved the AFC Futsal Club Licensing Criteria, which focuses on 24 key areas which include sporting, infrastructure, personnel and administrative, legal and financial requirements, as part of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations (2021 Edition).

In preparation for the mandatory club licensing entry requirements for the AFC Futsal Club Championship 2024, the Task Force also agreed on the implementation timeline before members were briefed on the latest developments of club licensing throughout Asia, including the progress of the AFC Women’s Club Licensing.

The Task Force also received updates on the accreditation of National Club Licensing Regulations, exception requests from MAs, the AFC Club Licensing Quality Standard Survey, the AFC Member Associations’ Club Licensing Administration structure, the Asian Football Clubs’ Legal Entity Analysis and Financial Benchmarking. – www.the-afc.com

Like this: Like Loading...