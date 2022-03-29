New Futsalroos head coach Miles Downie has named a 14-player squad for Australia’s tilt at the forthcoming AFF Futsal Championship 2022 in Thailand.

This week, the Futsalroos are scheduled to take on local Thai futsal clubs, Thonburi University and Thammasat as they prepare to compete at the AFF Futsal Championship.

Australia will play Vietnam, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste in Group B of the competition, and will need to finish either first or second in their section to advance to the semi-finals, which would then provide the team with the opportunity to qualify for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup to be held later this year.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/futsalroos-squad-named-2022-aff-futsal-championship

#AFF

#AFFFutsal

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...