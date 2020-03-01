Mendiola FC 1991 are looking for a top three finish in the 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) which kicks off later this month on 21 March.

Mendiola had completed last season on fifth with six wins, five draws and 13 losses from 24 matches played.

But with the several reinforcements for the upcoming 2020 season, Mendiola FC are confident that they can leapfrog over Green Archers and Stallions.

“We have strengthened our lineup with a fine mix of standouts from the college tournaments, tough and experienced local players and strong foreign players,” said Erwin Guevarra Isla from Mendiola’s team management.

For the new season, Mendiola have taken on a handful of San Beda’s varsity players like Ray Joseph Joyel (goalkeeper), Marvin Bricencio (midfielder), John Celiz (midfielder) and Apiah Tonaldoas well as John Nico Macapal among others.

The team has maintained Niño Datoy (goalkeeper), Souleyman Mbouombouo Ndepe (center back), Jay-R Sandoval (right back), PJ Fadrigalan (center back), Aljo Paul Zabala (left back), Paolo Javier (left back), Louie Joshua Polinag (right back), Aaron Altiche (midfielder), Nimrod Balatbat (midfielder), Jay Shaun Soberano (midfielder), Rey Franco Miguel De La Torre (midfielder), Hamed Hajimehdi (midfielder), and captain Jim Ashley Flores (forward).

Mendiola is coached by Dan Padernal with Nhiboy Pedimonte and Jake Cuaycong as assistant coaches and Anton Albao as the goalkeeping coach.

The team is also looking at the construction of the team’s home stadium with the help of sponsors Ricardo Penson in San Beda, Taytay, Rizal.

The turf will serve as Mendiola FC’s final requirement in acquiring a Philippine Football Federation (PFF) club license as the team competed under a provisional license last season. – https://www.rappler.com