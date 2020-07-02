#Newly launched trainers create a one-of-a-kind indoor cycling experience for all

Garmin Malaysia announced today Tacx’s revolutionary range of indoor cycling trainers and rollers including the latest Neo 2T Smart, Flux 2 Smart, Flux S Smart, Antares and Galaxia roller trainers will be available in Malaysia to cycling professionals and enthusiasts.

“The Tacx range of indoor cycling trainers raises the bar on indoor bike training with some of the most quiet, realistic and accurate indoor cycling trainers available on the market today, pushing the boundaries of everything we know about indoor cycling to the next level,” said Mr.Ivan Ong, Sales and Marketing Manager of Malaysia.

“These trainers are equipped with advanced features, like virtual gear shifting, an integrated display and more, making it an ideal training companion.

“Since the start of the movement control order (MCO), people are increasingly finding it more convenient to exercise from home.

“The Tacx range really replicates real outdoor riding experience. This technology is perfect for cycling enthusiasts and fitness buffs.”

Neo 2T Smart — an exceptionally quiet and accurate smart indoor bike trainer Engineered to simulate an outdoor ride as realistically and quietly as possible, the NEO 2T Smart features a redesigned motor, enhanced performance analytics and more, making it the most powerful and intuitive indoor cycling trainer till date.

Redesigned magnets boost the overall stillness of the NEO 2T Smart, helping to reduce noise and vibration during use.

What’s more, the motor delivers more power and generates higher resistance levels while measuring data accurately within 1%.

To help cyclists improve their power distribution and cycling performance, the bike trainer is equipped with capacitive left and right sensors that accurately measure leg position.

Added standard ANT+® cycling dynamics allow riders to analyze their pedal stroke via third party software, including the software on Garmin Edge® bike computers.

The NEO 2T Smart reacts instantly to speed or incline changes to create the ultimate indoor training simulation.

It also features dynamic inertia which controls a rider’s mass inertia and compensates for weight, speed and angle of inclination while descent simulation accurately imitates a downhill drive.

During a ride, descent simulation accurately imitates a downhill drive while the new pedal stroke analysis feature measures the position of a rider’s left and right legs to analyze their pedaling technique and help them develop a more effective pedal stroke.

Featuring a redesigned rear axle, the NEO 2T Smart is compatible with even more bikes, without the need for adapters.

Additionally, it offers you the option to connect to the mains. When not connected, it will generate its own energy and is powered when it’s cycled on.

Flux 2 Smart – a powerful and realistic smart direct drive trainer Offering immersive features and additional refinements, the Flux 2 Smart is one of the most quiet, realistic and accurate bike trainers available.

Measuring data accurately within 2.5%, the unique motor design allows for a maximum sprint resistance of 2,000 watts and simulates climbs up to a 16% incline.

Designed to simulate an outdoor ride while indoors, dynamic inertia controls a rider’s mass inertia and compensates for weight, speed and angle of inclination to make the ride feel as realistic as possible.

Flux S Smart – an easy-to-use, reliable, accurate and quiet direct drive trainer The FLUX S Smart is a reliable, accurate and quiet direct drive trainer that features a heavy flywheel for a realistic ride feel.

Measuring data accurately within 3%, the FLUX S Smart is designed to provide power, speed and cadence measurements to help riders track their performance and progress.

To train for those big climbs, the FLUX S Smart realistically simulates inclines up to a 10% gradient and powers sprints up to 1,500 watts.

Antares and Galaxia Roller Trainer The Antares Roller Trainer is suitable for all bikes with wheel diameters ranging from 26.0 to 29.0 inches.

With minimal setup, riders can cycle freely to refine his/her coordination and technique.

The Galaxia Roller Trainer has a unique swing system that allows for absorption of forward and backward accelerations, ensuring that the bicycle does not ride off the rollers.

it is also retractable to 80 cm Get more from your ride with the Tacx Training App Designed to make a ride feel as realistic as possible, cyclists can use the Tacx software or take on the virtual worlds of Zwift to experience the road feel feature, which lets the trainer simulate the feeling of riding on different surfaces, like cobblestone and gravel.

The Tacx Training app allows riders to stream a large collection of high-quality films1 and virtually experience their favorite courses, from famous classics to the steep hills of the Alps, live opponents, 3D map rides, structured workouts and more.

By downloading films ahead of time using the desktop version, riders can avoid interruptions due to buffering for the best virtual cycling experience possible.

What’s more, users can create or upload GPS data from an Edge® cycling computer, or by linking a Strava account and the app will create a 3D map ride, meaning there are no boundaries on where cyclists can train.

While riding, cyclists can view their speed, power, cadence and heart rate2 right on the screen.

This data can then be accessed afterwards to help users analyze performance and help them train better.

Additionally, cyclists can race against friends who are currently riding the same course, or even select previous rides and use them as a virtual training partner3.

While using the desktop or tablet version of the Tacx Training app, riders can structure workouts based on target slope, power or FTP and sync these plans between all devices and even share them with friends.

The Tacx Training app also syncs seamlessly with Strava, making it easy for cyclists to export and share training data.

Pricing and Availability The Tacx Neo 2T Smart, Flux 2 Smart and Flux S Smart are available now at all Garmin stores and authorized dealers.

NEO 2T Smart RM 6,699.00

Flux 2 Smart RM 4,199.00

Flux S Smart RM 3,499.00

Galaxia Rollers bike trainer RM 1,299.00

Antares Rollers bike trainer RM 999.00

