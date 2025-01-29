Western United captain Ben Garuccio scored a 74th-minute free-kick to earn his side a point in a 2-2 draw with Central Coast Mariners at Ironbark Fields on Wednesday night.

Western led through Noah Botic before two goals in three first-half minutes scored by Mariners duo Mikael Doka and Ryan Edmondson put the visitors on top at the break.

Staring down a surprise defeat to the 10th-placed Mariners, Western struck back through Garuccio to avoid defeat in Tarneit; Western have now picked up 15 points from winning positions this season – the most of any team in the Isuzu UTE A-League (one ahead of Adelaide United on 14).

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/western-united-central-coast-mariners-match-report-goals-highlights-video/

