The two defeats against Jordan and Syria have given some lessons for the Indonesia Under-20 team under head coach Indra Sjafri in the ongoing Mandiri U20 Challenge Series 2025 at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo.

The Indonesia U20 national team conceded a 1-0 loss to Jordan in the first game of the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series 2025 before going down 2-0 to Syria in the second match.”These two matches against Jordan and Syria were very beneficial for us. I think all the players played well. But there were shortcomings in the group, as well as our tactics and how we conceded the two goals against Syria. We will fix this later,” said Indra.”We tried to play an offensive game instead of being defensive-minded. But the Syrian transition from defense to attack was really fast and vice versa. We have learned a lot from these matches.”Indonesia will close out the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series 2025 against India tomorrow. #AFF#PSSI

