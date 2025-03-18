Stage 3 of the Tour de Taiwan 2025 covered the longest distance of the race, a 154.3km route along Taiwan’s Romantic Route 3, featuring two intermediate sprints and two categorized climbs (Cat 1 & Cat 2). This decisive stage for the general classification (GC) contenders and King of the Mountains (KOM) battle saw Giacomo Ballabio (Hrinkow Advarics) power to victory, securing his first-ever win in Asia.

Under chilly 12-degree temperatures and cloudy skies, Li Ting-Wei (Chinese Taipei) set an aggressive pace early on but was unable to form a successful breakaway. The race dynamics shifted after the Category 1 KOM climb at 84.1km, where a leading group of 19 riders emerged. Among them were yellow jersey holder Moritz Kretschy (Israel – Premier Tech) and his teammate polka dot jersey leader Brady Gilmore. The group established a gap of over two minutes, maintaining the advantage until the race finished.

As the peloton failed to bridge the gap, Ballabio launched his fine sprint perfectly in the closing meters, crossing the line in 3:29:12. He was followed by Lorenzo Quartucci (Solution Tech Vini Fantini) and Dylan Hopkins (Roojai Insurance), who secured second and third places respectively with the same time. A total of 105 riders finished the stage, while one rider abandoned the race.

Post-Race Interviews

“It’s my first win in Asia and my third time racing the Tour de Taiwan. I finished second in 2023, so I’m thrilled with this victory. My teammate supported me in the final 5km, and I found the perfect opening to launch my sprint with 200 meters to go,” said Giacomo Ballabio.

For GC leader Moritz Kretschy, the team’s focus remains on defending the yellow jersey: “So far, it’s been a great race for us. Defending the yellow jersey is our top priority, but we’ll also try to set up Itamar Einhorn, who won two stages in 2024, for a stage victory.”

Looking Ahead: Stage 4 – Kaohsiung City

The 146.4km fourth stage will begin at the Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum and take riders through Hakka cultural villages before reaching the Kaohsiung National Stadium. With three KOM climbs and three sprint points, this stage is expected to produce thrilling battles between climbers and sprinters alike.

Tour de Taiwan 2025 – Stage 3 Results

Stage Classification:

Giacomo Ballabio (HRINKOW ADVARICS) – 3:29:12 Lorenzo Quartucci (SOLUTION TECH VINI FANTINI) – s.t. Dylan Hopkins (ROOJAI INSURANCE) – s.t.

Jersey Standings:

Yellow Jersey (GC Leader): Moritz Kretschy (ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH)

Green Jersey (Points Leader): Moritz Kretschy (ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH)

Polka Dot Jersey (KOM Leader): Mathias Bregnhøj (TERENGGANU CYCLING TEAM)

Blue Jersey (Best Asian Rider): Yuma Koishi (JCL TEAM UKYO)

