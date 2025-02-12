Genesis donates $8 million in 100 tournament vehicles and cash contributions to California wildfire relief and rebuilding efforts.

Genesis, TGR LIVE and PGA TOUR launch California Rises initiative at The Genesis Invitational to support those affected by the California wildfires.

Proceeds of California Rises will go to four charitable organizations: the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, the California Fire Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation.

Due to the wildfires and out of respect to those affected, the 2025 Genesis Invitational was relocated from its home at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California to the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego and is being played during its original dates.

In response to the recent wildfire devastation in the Los Angeles area and across California, Genesis, TGR Live and the PGA TOUR are launching the California Rises initiative at the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course to drive relief and recovery efforts for affected communities.

As part of the California Rises initiative, Genesis is donating $8 million in 100 tournament vehicles and cash contributions and the Tiger Woods-hosted PGA TOUR event will serve as a platform to highlight the remarkable stories of resilience and response from the community, first responders and charitable organizations.

“We all want to help after the devastating wildfires. Southern California is our home and the location of our North American headquarters and design studio,” said José Muñoz, president and global chief executive officer, Genesis. “We are contributing $8 million dollars in car and cash donations to support organizations instrumental in the relief and rebuilding efforts. Together with our partners at TGR Live and the PGA TOUR, the focus of the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be helping those affected by the wildfires through California Rises.”

“The Genesis Invitational has called Los Angeles home for nearly a century and has a long-standing history of positively impacting the community,” said Mike Antolini, tournament director of The Genesis Invitational. “Although we are not at Riviera this year, we are proud to be part of California Rises in support of the relief efforts.”

“The game of golf has always played a role in bringing people together for a common cause, and the PGA TOUR is proud to support the efforts of the California Rises initiative at The Genesis Invitational,” said Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA TOUR. “We commend Genesis, Tiger Woods and TGR Live for their leadership and we are grateful to Farmers Insurance®, Mayor Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego and the Century Club for their collective efforts as we relocated The Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines.”

California Rises

Inspired by the strength and hope of the Greater Los Angeles community, Genesis’ charitable initiative, California Rises, will aid in the rebuilding efforts as a result of the California wildfires that devastated the region in January. California Rises will raise funds for the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, California Fire Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. These organizations have already made significant impacts in the wildfire response and will continue to play an important role in the ongoing recovery efforts. The Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts, will support arts education programs at schools impacted by the fires.

Genesis will be donating 100 vehicles used by the players throughout the tournament week, valued at $7.5 million dollars[1], to various nonprofit organizations, including the Salvation Army – Southern California Division, ThinkWatts Foundation, and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. Donated models include the brand’s SUV models, including GV70, which is assembled in the U.S., and GV80 family. The donated vehicles will used by the organizations for disaster relief and recovery efforts, including supporting families and individuals who have lost their transportation.

California Rises follows the brand’s previous actions in response to the wildfires, donating funds for immediate disaster relief and recovery efforts supporting evacuees and first responders in January. The brand’s Southern California retailer partners have also contributed $150,000 to date. These contributions and vehicle donations made by Genesis will exceed more than $8 million donated to wildfire relief.

The Genesis Invitational will feature a number of initiatives and activations, giving players, fans and tournament supporters an opportunity to support California Rises.

During tournament competition (Thursday, February 13 through Sunday, February 16), every shot will have extra incentive through “Birdies for Good.” For every birdie and eagle made during The Genesis Invitational, $300 will be donated to California Rises, with $10,000 donated should a hole-in-one occur.

Ticket fees from all tickets purchased for the 2025 tournament will be donated to the California Rises initiative, and tournament attendees can purchase California Rises merchandise available at the tournament shop and Torrey Pines pro shop, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity.

Throughout the course there will be links to the donation site (pgatour.com/CaliforniaRises). Additionally in the Genesis Lounge, located on the 9th tee, fans can send a thank you note to first responders at Postcards from the Tee.

The annual collectible Genesis Invitational poster from acclaimed L.A. artist, Jonas Never, has shifted from its traditional golf theme to a custom California Rises piece featuring the Genesis golf bear hugging the state of California.

In addition to charitable donations, The Genesis Invitational will highlight first responders, front-line workers and those personally affected by the wildfires. First responders and firefighters from California will be on-site as guests of the tournament with exclusive access, including spots in the official tournament pro-am, interactions with PGA TOUR players and special recognition throughout the week as a thank you for their services.

Their stories, and those of the four California Rises beneficiaries, will be highlighted during the live tournament broadcast on GOLF Channel, CBS and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ and across PGA TOUR social platforms.

The Genesis Invitational week will also feature the debut of Chippin’ In, a PGA TOUR Studios original content series starring Jason Kennedy and Jimmy Darts that blends playful competition with captivating conversation and a significant charitable impact. The pilot episode will feature PGA TOUR players and California natives Max Homa and Collin Morikawa as the group raises money for the California Fire Foundation, as part of Genesis’ monetary commitment to California Rises and with support from FedEx. Filmed on Monday of tournament week on Torrey Pines’ North Course, the episode will debut on Thursday on PGA TOUR YouTube and PGA TOUR FAST Channel, with additional content featured across TOUR social platforms and in live coverage of The Genesis Invitational on GOLF Channel and CBS.

To learn more or contribute to California Rises, please visit pgatour.com/CaliforniaRises.

