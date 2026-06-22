Further to an agreement concluded by SPORTFIVE, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) today announced TrueVisions as the Official Broadcast Partner in Thailand for its four premier competitions under the ASEAN United FC platform – the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ seasons 2026/27 and 2027/28, the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup™ 2027 and the ASEAN U-23 Championship 2027. SPORTFIVE is the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner.

TrueVisions is Thailand’s leading pay television broadcaster and a pioneer of subscription television in the country. A subsidiary of True Corporation, a major domestic telecommunications and technology conglomerate, TrueVisions delivers sports, entertainment and news content on its television and digital platforms.

As Official Broadcast Partner, TrueVisions will broadcast premium live football content from the ASEAN United FC events on its linear TV, OTT and digital platforms in one of Southeast Asia’s largest media markets and football fan bases, starting from the Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football and the region’s biggest sporting event.

Mr. Ongard Prapakamol, Head of TrueVisions and Media Division, True Corporation Plc, said: “We are delighted and proud to bring ASEAN’s premier football tournaments to Thai fans. With live coverage of every match, expert commentary, in-depth analysis, and exclusive content, TrueVisions is committed to delivering the most comprehensive and engaging viewing experience. This partnership further strengthens our position as Thailand’s leading sports platform and reinforces our commitment to bring world-class and regional sporting events closer to Thai audiences. TrueVisions will provide football enthusiasts with an immersive and engaging experience throughout the tournament.”

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, ASEAN Football Federation, said: “Our Official Broadcast Partners are fundamental to the continued growth and success of ASEAN football. We are delighted to welcome TrueVisions, a highly respected broadcaster with a proven track record of delivering world-class sports content to audiences across Thailand.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to expanding the reach and visibility of ASEAN football and bringing our competitions closer to fans than ever before. Through live broadcasts of every match across major linear television networks and digital platforms, the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, ASEAN Shopee Cup™, ASEAN MSIG Cup™ and ASEAN U-23 Championship will continue to unite and inspire millions of supporters across Southeast Asia, while further strengthening the profile and appeal of ASEAN football on the regional stage.”

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia, said: “Thailand is a major ASEAN football and media market, and the partnership with TrueVisions, a leader for premium sports coverage is part of our commitment to ensure that ASEAN’s biggest football events – ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, ASEAN Shopee Cup™, ASEAN MSIG Cup™ and ASEAN U-23 Championship, which collectively are the most watched and followed in Southeast Asia with audiences of nearly a billion, continue to achieve the widest possible reach both domestically and across the region.

Learn more about ASEAN United FC competitions at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and follow @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

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