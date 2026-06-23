Most Extensive Calendar Yet: Following validation from the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council, Formula E confirms a record-breaking 21 races across 13 global cities in a calendar that starts and finishes with night races, featuring highly anticipated debuts at The Circuit of The Americas (COTA, Austin), MASCOT Zandvoort Circuit (Netherlands), and an historic new UK home at the iconic Brands Hatch.

Dynamic New Race Format: The introduction of ‘E-PrixUnleashed’ – a pure performance race showcasing the unrestricted, raw speed of the GEN4 cars, complementing the traditional strategic energy efficiency E-Prix masterclass.

The 600kW (815hp) GEN4 Era Begins: Next-generation cars debut with active all-wheel drive, lightning-fast acceleration (0-100kph in 1.8 seconds), and 100% recyclable or reusable, setting a new global benchmark for sustainable motorsport.

Opel Joins the Grid: Historic German automotive powerhouse Opel officially enters the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, joining a premium field of manufacturers including Jaguar, Porsche, Nissan, Citroën, Mahindra and Lola Cars.

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Formula E and the FIA today announced the first provisional calendar for the 2026-27 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship following validation from the FIA World Motor Sport Council. Featuring its most expansive season yet with 21 races across 13 global cities, highlights include new races at The Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin (US) and MASCOT Zandvoort Circuit (NL), as well as a new home for the London E-Prix at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit (UK).

A NEW ERA OF SPEED AND SUSTAINABILITY

As Formula E and the FIA prepare to unleash the GEN4 car, its massive boost in power and velocity requires tracks built for extreme performance. This has driven a natural shift toward established permanent circuits, though the series remains firmly committed to its city-centre roots. The new locations strike a perfect balance – offering tracks that can handle GEN4’s raw speed while remaining accessible from major city hubs.

Sustainability has been central to the development of the calendar, with race events grouped by continent across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, reducing freight mileage and CO2 emissions.

RECORD-BREAKING 21-RACE CALENDAR

The all-electric single-seater racing series’ biggest ever season begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a nighttime double-header at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, on 18 & 19 December 2026. The Championship then heads to the Americas, with the Mexico City E-Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on 16 January 2027, followed by the brand new Austin E-Prix at COTA on 06 February 2027 and the Miami E-Prix at the Miami International Autodrome (Hard Rock Stadium) on 20 February 2027. The Americas leg concludes at the Anhembi Sambadrome Circuit with the São Paulo E-Prix on 13 March 2027.

The Championship shifts to Asia for the Sanya E-Prix at the Haitang Bay Circuit on 17 April 2027, before heading into an expanded European season. Europe features an intense run of double-headers: Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit on 08 & 09 May 2027, the iconic streets of Circuit de Monaco on 15 & 16 May 2027, and London at Brands Hatch on 29 & 30 May 2027.

The European leg continues with the new double-header at MASCOT Zandvoort Circuit on 18 & 19 June 2027 and a return to the Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE for the Madrid E-Prix on 26 & 27 June 2027.

The season concludes with a spectacular Asia Pacific double-header finish: taking on the Shanghai International Circuit on 10 & 11 July 2027 and the climactic finale at the Tokyo Street Circuit on 24 & 25 July 2027 that will round out the end of the first season of the all-new GEN4 era.

INTRODUCING A DYNAMIC NEW RACE FORMAT

The 2026-27 season and start of the GEN4 era will also welcome a transformative new race format for double-header race weekends, featuring the classic race (E-Prix) and an all-new shorter race (E-PrixUnleashed).

Introduced to showcase the full, unrestricted power of the GEN4 car, this new approach delivers a completely different, fast-paced racing style. The complementing formats will offer fans a highly entertaining mix of tactical, strategic racing and pure, high-speed performance drama across a single weekend.

GEN4: THE FUTURE OF ELECTRIC MOTORSPORT

Set to debut in the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, the GEN4 redefines racing – with 600kW of power available (equivalent to over 815hp) plus active all-wheel drive in every phase of the race. This is the most challenging Formula E car to master, designed for wheel-to-wheel battles and jaw-dropping moments for fans.

Every feature on the GEN4, from active all-wheel drive and active differential to dual aerodynamic configurations and regenerative braking, demonstrates groundbreaking technologies electric cars offer, making this machine more road-relevant for manufacturers and their future vehicle innovation than ever before, and the competitive racing the most exciting in the world.

GEN4 is motorsport’s most sustainable race car, advancing circular design at every level. Its construction uses 100% recyclable or reusable materials, setting a new benchmark for environmental responsibility.

From pioneering battery systems to next-generation tyres and innovative bodywork, every component of the GEN4’s supply chain is selected for ethical sourcing, recyclability, and reduced impact. These innovations ensure GEN4 is not just built for speed and performance, but also as a trailblazer for sustainability in sport and beyond.

THE GEN4 GRID

The dawn of the GEN4 era marks a major milestone as Opel officially joins the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The historic German brand’s entry injects fresh competitive energy into the grid, pitting them against an elite lineup of committed global manufacturers – including Jaguar, Nissan, Citroën, Lola Cars, Mahindra and Porsche, who will power two competitive teams plus a customer team next season. All utilise the series to accelerate high-performance EV innovation and road-relevant technology.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil our biggest and most ambitious calendar to date. Expanding to 21 races across 13 iconic cities is a huge milestone, and welcoming world-renowned tracks like COTA in Austin, Zandvoort, and Brands Hatch provides the ultimate stage to showcase our new GEN4 era.

“Every stop on this calendar has been chosen to deliver maximum sporting drama. Launching the season with our first-ever opener under the lights in Jeddah to demonstrate the speed of these GEN4 cars sets a spectacular tone, while grouping our races into distinct continental clusters ensures we do so as sustainably as possible. The tracks are faster, the competition is fiercer, and we cannot wait to get this historic season underway.”

Marek Nawarecki, Director, FIA Circuit Sport Department, said: “We are delighted to support the expansion of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar into key markets such as the USA, as well as on circuits that we believe will truly showcase the dynamic capabilities of the new GEN4 car. This is also a particularly significant moment for us, as we are now able to reveal the framework of the GEN4 sporting regulations. Working in partnership with Formula E and in close consultation with the competitors, we have adapted these regulations to match and highlight the incredible performance of the GEN4, and we believe the result will achieve exactly that.”

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