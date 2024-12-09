Genesis Magma Racing is set to enter the FIA World Endurance Championship’s headlining Hypercar category in 2026, with a two-car effort backed by Hyundai Motorsport.

The South Korean manufacturer – the world’s third-biggest carmaker – teased about the new project for its premium brand back in September, and today, Genesis Magma Racing was officially launched in Dubai, outlining Hyundai’s bold vision for the future of high-performance luxury.

The announcement presages Genesis’ debut in motorsport, with Hyundai Motorsport President Cyril Abiteboul – fresh from FIA World Rally Championship title glory with Thierry Neuville – set to take up the role of Team Principal.

“The official launch of Genesis Magma Racing is a momentous occasion,” acknowledged the experienced Frenchman.

“As the backbone of Hyundai Motor Group’s global motorsport activities, Hyundai Motorsport will play a vital role in this ambitious programme. We are elevating our circuit racing expertise to a whole new level.”

In committing to FIA WEC, Genesis joins an elite group of manufacturers vying for success on the world’s most prestigious and demanding stage. The move marks a significant milestone for the brand, demonstrating its ability to innovate while maintaining its commitment to luxury and sustainability.

“This entry into motorsport is a natural evolution for Genesis,” commented Luc Donckerwolke, the company’s Chief Creative Officer. “As we look to push the boundaries of our brand, motorsport allows us to bring the spirit of hyperspeed – which drives how we create and innovate – in a way that aligns perfectly with our core values: Audacious, Progressive and Distinctly Korean.”

Reigning FIA World Endurance Champion André Lotterer and two-time IMSA title-winner Luis ‘Pipo’ Derani have been unveiled as the team’s first two drivers, and will focus on technical development duties and simulator sessions throughout 2025 prior to going into battle for Genesis in 2026.

Lotterer and Derani will take to the track behind the wheel of the Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar – a striking, high-performance prototype that embodies the brand’s ‘Athletic Elegance’ design philosophy. The GMR-001 was developed at Genesis Design Europe under the guidance of Donckerwolke, and heralds a powerful new era for the company’s performance vehicles.

In preparation for its FIA WEC debut in 2026, the team will collaborate with IDEC SPORT to field an LMP2 entry in the 2025 European Le Mans Series, featuring a promising line-up of emerging talents in the shape of Logan Sargeant (USA), Jamie Chadwick (UK) and 19-year-old Mathys Jaubert (France).

Genesis Magma Racing will consolidate its operations at a permanent strategic base at Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France, leveraging its proximity to endurance specialists ORECA Motorsport and IDEC SPORT to streamline collaboration.

