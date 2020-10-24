Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers) has won Stage 20 of the 103rd Giro d’Italia, 190km from Alba to Sestriere. Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) and Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos Grenadiers) finished second and third, respectively.

Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) is the new Maglia Rosa and leads the general classification after teammate Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) finished in 8th place at 1’35”.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers) and Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) are tied at the top of the overall standings with the same time. Hindley, however, is the new Maglia Rosa as a result of a few hundredths of a second advantage over Geoghegan Hart in the ITT.