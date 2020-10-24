Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers) has won Stage 20 of the 103rd Giro d’Italia, 190km from Alba to Sestriere. Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) and Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos Grenadiers) finished second and third, respectively.
Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) is the new Maglia Rosa and leads the general classification after teammate Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) finished in 8th place at 1’35”.
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers) and Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) are tied at the top of the overall standings with the same time. Hindley, however, is the new Maglia Rosa as a result of a few hundredths of a second advantage over Geoghegan Hart in the ITT.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers) – 190km in 4h52’45”, average speed 38.941km/h
2 – Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) s.t.
3 – Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos Grenadiers) at 25″
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 – Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb)
2 – Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.
3 – Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) at 1’32”
4 – Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – McLaren) at 2’51”
5 – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 3’14”
THE JERSEYS
Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb)
Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Arnaud Démare (Groupama – FDJ)
Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling)
Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin – Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb)
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Tao Geoghegan Hart said: “I’m very happy for myself, for my team and for the Giro: today was a beautiful day! Tomorrow’s time trial will be a matter of legs, the route is short, I hope to have a good day and a bit of luck, then we will see”.
The Maglia Rosa Jai Hindley said: “Incredible, I have no words. From an early age I dreamed of wearing the Maglia Rosa, it’s a huge honor for me, I still don’t believe it. Tomorrow I’ll give my best in ITT.” – www.giroditalia.it