Spain and Georgia have secured their place at Australia 2027 after reaching the the Rugby Europe Men’s Championship semi-finals, with the number of qualified teams now standing at 14.

Georgia and Spain have reached the Rugby Europe Men’s Championship 2025 semi-finals, securing their attendance at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 as the first two European qualifiers

Spain will take part in their second Men’s Rugby World Cup, their first in the 21st century

Georgia have qualified for their seventh consecutive Men’s RWC, 24 years after their Rugby World Cup debut in Australia

Two more European teams can qualify depending on the result of Portugal v Germany today

Australia 2027 is the first Men’s Rugby World Cup to feature a 24-team expanded format

Georgia and Spain have reached the semi-finals of the Rugby Europe Men’s Championship 2025, and in doing so have become the first two European teams to qualify for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

Spain’s historic qualification marks their second appearance at a Men’s Rugby World Cup and their first in the 21st century after competing at RWC 1999, a milestone moment for Spanish rugby. Meanwhile, Georgia continue their impressive streak, securing their place at rugby’s pinnacle event for the seventh consecutive time. Their journey comes 24 years after making their Rugby World Cup debut in Australia in 2003.

Two more European teams still have the opportunity to qualify for Australia 2027, with their fate resting on the outcome of the upcoming match between Portugal and Germany kicking off at 17:15 GMT today.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 is set to usher in a new era for the sport, featuring an expanded 24-team format for the first time in history, further enhancing global representation and competition. – www.world.rugby

Like this: Like Loading...