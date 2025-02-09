A 4-1 win over the Philippines Under-20 ensured Kaya FC stayed unbeaten as they continued to remain top of the Philippines Football League 2024/25.The defending champions chasing for their third PFL title in a row took just a 1-0 lead at the break before adding three further goals in the second half.The three points gave Kaya FC 25 points from nine matches played as the Philippines U20 stayed ninth in the 10-team league.On second is Manila Diggers with 21 points from the same number of games where this week, they eked out a narrow 1-0 victory over One Taguig.Third is Cebu FC with 17 points. #AFF#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...