Os Lobos’ victory over Germany in the Rugby Europe Men’s Championship 2025 means Portugal and Romania have now secured their place at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

Romania and Portugal have qualified for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 after reaching the Rugby Europe Men’s Championship 2025 semi-finals

It will be Portugal’s third RWC appearance after the two tournaments held in France (2007 and 2023)

Romania will take part in their 10th Men’s Rugby World Cup

Portugal and Romania join Georgia and Spain as the four direct qualifiers from Europe

Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands are still in contention with the fifth-placed team qualifying for the Final Qualification Tournament.

Romania and Portugal have secured their places at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia after reaching the semi finals of the Rugby Europe Men’s Championship 2025 with two wins from two.

Portugal’s qualification marks their third Rugby World Cup appearance and their second in a row, following an impressive campaign at France 2023. Romania, one of Europe’s major rugby nations, will make their 10th appearance at the tournament, further cementing their legacy in the competition.

With their qualification, Portugal and Romania join Georgia and Spain as the four direct qualifiers from Europe for Australia 2027, and the first to qualify in 2025.

Meanwhile, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands remain in contention and will compete for a place in the Final Qualification Tournament, set to be played in November 2027, for one last chance to secure a spot at rugby’s biggest stage.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will be the first to feature an expanded 24-team format and a round of 16, offering greater global representation and intensifying the competition. – www.world.rugby

