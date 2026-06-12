The Audi Nuvolari1 stands for a new tempo at Audi and reinterprets “Vorsprung durch Technik” for a new era. Developed and unveiled in a short time, the near-production prototype demonstrates Audi’s determination to move faster — in development, decision-making, and innovation — while maintaining technical excellence.

This new pace continues – with the supercar set to enter to series production and reach customers as soon as possible. The first deliveries are planned for the first half of 2027, the order books for Europe open in Q4 of 2026.

To make this a reality and satisfy high quality standards, prototypes of the Audi Nuvolari1 are being tested around the world — under extreme conditions, at renowned racetracks such as the Nürburgring in Germany and at the Nardò proving ground in Italy. Their performance is evaluated and continuously optimized under the most demanding conditions.

The Audi Nuvolari1 sets a new technological benchmark. It brings cutting-edge, Formula 1-inspired innovations directly to the road. These include the high-performance hybrid powertrain, the quattro predictive ride, active aerodynamics, and the innovative Audi Space Frame with carbon exterior.

Like this: Like Loading...