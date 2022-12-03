Tevin Glass’s season-high 38 points led Johor Southern Tigers to their fifht straight win with a 101-88 victory over Pegasus Sports in Major Basketball League Malaysia Penang circuit on Friday.

Johor took a 73-60 lead by the end of the third quarter and did not let up in the final quarter – never relinquishing their double-digit lead till the final buzzer.

The Player Of The Game was yet again Tevin Glass with an impressive stat line of 38 points (54% shooting), 17 rebounds and 5 assists.

It was a fifth straight defeat for Pegasus, further reducing their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Andrian Celada had 21 points and 6 assists while Lee Jia Jun contributed 17 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

In this season’s first overtime game, NS Matrix broke Penangite hearts with a 98-89 win over Sunrise Youngsters, securing them a regular season top two finish.

Layup by Ting Chun Hong made NS Matrix take a four point lead at the last 1:44 mark in fourth quarter but baskets from Jayson Lee and Jean-Luc Morel tied the game with 38 seconds remaining, leading to overtime.

The experience of NS Matrix saw them through overtime as they blitzed Sunrise Youngsters with a 10-2 run, making it an eight point lead with 1:40 to go, sealing their sixth win of the season.

The Player Of The Game was the newly braided Ting Chun Hong stuffing the stats sheet with 35 points, 13 rebounds and 5 steals on 50% shooting. Wong Yi Hou and Jeff Viernes delivered 24 and 13 markers respectively.

Leading by as high as 11, Sunrise Youngsters just ran out of steam in overtime, falling to a 3-5 record alongside KL Aseel and Singapore Adroit. Their best player was Jean-Luc Morel with 25 points and 24 rebounds.

The presence of new Head Coach Kris Reyes in the stands proved a world of difference for KL Aseel as they snapped their five game losing streak with a 85-69 win over Singapore Adroit.

