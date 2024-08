Perth Glory have secured the services of CommBank Young Matildas defender Naomi Chinnama ahead of the 2024-25 Liberty A-League season.At just 20 years of age, Chinnama has joined Perth with 43 games of Liberty A-League experience to her name, accrued across four seasons at Melbourne City between 2021 and 2024. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/naomi-chinnama-signs-perth-glory-aleague-women-young-matildas-transfer-news-latest-contract/ #AFF#FootballAustralia

