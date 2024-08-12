Selangor regained their top team status in the Malaysian Chinese Football Association (MCFA) Cup, when beat Negri Sembilan 4-2 in penalty kicks after regulation 1-1 draw, at the UTAR Mini Stadium in Kampar on Sunday evening.

Selangor going into their firth final had qualified for the last four finals since 2018 (except when no competition was held in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic) and had won it thrice – only losing last year to Kedah last year.

Selangor for the record too have appeared in the most number finals in the history of the MCFA Cup – 30 times – and now won it 14 times.

Penang who holds the record of having the Cup the most number of times – 15 times in their 26 final appearances, had to contend finishing third when they defeated Perak also in penalty kicks 4-3 after regulation time 2-2 draw.

Selangor who started as favourites in the final against Negri Sembilan after having emerged champions in their Southerners Group with an unbeaten record with four wins, although only three states were in the Group, Johor being the other.

Selangor also had defeated Negri Sembilan twice (2-0 and 1-0) in the Group League matches.

But Negri were bent on turning the tables on Selangor with their never say die attitude and determination and even forced the game to be decided by penalty kicks with a last minute equaliser by Chun Keng Hong in the 89th.

However, for Selangor’s player Nicholas Wee Shen Ming, 32, it was probably a perfect farewell for his involvement in the tournament since he was 15 years ago.

The former Harimau Muda player, a product the Royal Selangor Club, Junior Soccer Development Programme (JSDP) owes it to his father, Hock Lee, who took a keen interest in his development of the game and even his career.

Both father and son have accountancy background.

Nicholas is now the CEO of DBC group of Physiotherapy Centres which was founded by his father 22 years ago.

Nicholas has the proud record of having lifted the MCFA Cup six times.

And Nicholas said it maybe time for him to hang his boots.

Nursing a knee injury but coach Ng Thean Loo wanted him to play. He no longer plays competitive football. His professional football days are over. Career is his main focus now but still plays social football regularly.

“He started playing in MCFA at the age of 15 and this annual tournament is close to his heart,” said senior Wee.

“Yes at 32 he still has the drive and energy to play. Coach had switched him from center back to defensive midfielder.

“Chinese families emphasise a lot on education. But you can achieve both as Nicholas has proven,” said Wee who was in Kampar to support his son.

Nicholas himself just wanted to savour the moment and said whether he plays in the 72nd edition of the MCFA Cup, he will let time and his condition be the judge.

“I just want to enjoy this moment, This is very special to me,” said Nicholas.

Indeed a proud moment for father and son.

The tournament itself was very well organised under the leadership of newly elected president Datuk Jeffery Low and his team of Edwin tan Chee Hong (Hon Secretary), Melvin Tan Ching Yang (Competititons Chairman), Ridzuan Sim Abdullah (Corporate Marketing of MCFA Football Developmen) and their team.

A big thank you to local resident Hew Fen Yee who was a major sponsor of the tournament and University of Tuanku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) in Kampar who gave their full support for the excellent venue and medical assistance.

The tournament used the two (2) league system, Carnival (Northern & Southern) starting on June 21.

After the League rounds, Penang emerged champions of the Northern Zone, while Perak emerged runners-up to qualify the semifinals, with Selangor emerging champions and Negri Sembilan runners-up, in the Southern zone, to reach the semifinals too.

The tournament rules requires a minimum of three Under-21 players to be in 1st XI for the full duration of the match and teams are allowed to field players of other ethnic groups, besides Chinese players.

The prize money for the champion was RM 7,000.00, runner-up RM4,000.00, 3rd & 4th RM2,000.00 each.

The following awards were given Fairplay team (Negri Sembilan); Top Scorer (Mak Weng Keng – Perak -9 goals); Best Goalkeeper (Lim Wei Peng – Negri Sembilan) and

Man of the match (Final) – Low Chun Keong (Selangor).

Indeed, there was an abundance of talent, but sadly no talent scout from the FA of Malaysia were present to spot, where there is a complain that these days it is hard to find footballers from other ethnic group.

But Kudos to MCFA for doing their part to promote and develop the game from grassroots among their ethnic group.

MCFA is no longer a racial tournament as it is open to all races and it was a delight to see a truly Malaysian tournament and emphasising that there must be 3 Under-21 players in the starting XI for the full duration of the game.





