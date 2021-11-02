Mai Duc Chung, the head coach of the Vietnam women’s national team, said that the target is still to win a place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 even though they are placed in a tough group for the continental meet.

Vietnam have been drawn in Group C of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup against Japan, South Korea and Myanmar.

“The goal of the team is to win a place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said Duc Chung.

“For us, every match will be like a final. But football is also unpredictable and if the whole team plays well together, there will be chances of good results.”

Japan are currently third in Asia while South Korea are currently fifth and Myanmar tenth. Vietnam are ranked sixth.

“When playing against Japan and Korea, we need to maintain focus well. Japan have consistently been at the FIFA Women’s World Cup while South Korea had always been competitive. Their levels are outstanding and we have to know our place and do our best.”

Duc Chung said that the plan is to assess players at the Vietnam Women’s Football Championship next month before calling for centralised training at the end of November.

“As soon as the women’s championship ends, I will ask VFF to get the players in camp from 28 November onwards. I want the team to play games abroad. We must be well prepared, both mentally and professionally,” he added.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup is slated for 20 January to 6 February 2022 in India.

2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

GROUP A: India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, Iran

GROUP B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia

GROUP C: Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Myanmar

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...