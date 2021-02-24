Red Bull Racing and América Móvil are charging into the 2021 Formula One season together after forging a new partnership this year.

One of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, América Móvil is the parent company of A1, Telcel, Infinitum and Claro, and offers customers a portfolio of value-added services and enhanced communications solutions in 25 countries across Latin America, the U.S. and Central and Eastern Europe.

The new partnership comes on the eve of the 2021 season which will see Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen take on a record 23-race calendar – the longest ever scheduled in Formula One – beginning with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 28 March.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner, said, “América Móvil have been a big supporter of Formula One and we’re very pleased to be able to continue that relationship here at Red Bull Racing. The passion and commitment the company brings to racing mirrors our own and we look forward to adding to the long tally of successes they’ve had on the global stage with all of their brands. We also look forward to racing with increased support in two of América Móvil’s heartland countries, Mexico and Brazil. We’ve missed the incredible atmosphere of those events and we can’t wait to return this season.”

América Móvil Chief Marketing Officer, Marcela Velasco, said: “It is with great satisfaction that we continue to support Sergio Perez and that we now do that with the Red Bull Racing Team. Checo arrives at the Team based on the strength of the results he has achieved and it is with a huge amount of pride that we race alongside him in this great Team for 2021.”

