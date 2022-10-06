Nurin Zahirah Haizal gave the audience a dose of what commitment and discipline is all about after staging a great fightback against Ng Hui Min to win the Girls Under-15 singles final in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships Qualifying Round 4 at the Tan Sri Lee Loy Seng Badminton Hall in Ipoh.

A student of SMK Dato Syed Omar in Kedah, Nurin registered a 21-10, 22-20 and 21-18 score for her first major win in as many tournaments.

“I played in many tournaments but this victory means a lot to me,” said Nurin. “It means I have qualified for the Grand Finals in the singles and doubles too.”

In the semi-finals, Nurin defeated Rachel Tan Jin En (SM Sin Min) 28-26, 21-14 while Hui Min from SMJK Jit Sin won 21-15, 21-7 against Cheng Pei En of SM Poi Lam.

In the doubles final, Nurin and Rachel lost to Pei En-Leong Jing Ee 21-15, 18-21, 17-21.

