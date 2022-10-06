Paris 2024 today unveiled the routes for the Olympic marathon and the two races – a 42.195km course and a 10km course – open to the general public as part of mass event running.

The announcement was made in the presence of Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024; Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris; Valérie Pécresse, President of the Ile-de-France Regional Council; World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon; Geoffroy Sirven-Vienot Vice-President of Sponsorship, Events and Partnerships at Orange; Paula Radcliffe world record-holder between 2003 and 2019, and French international marathon runner Yohan Durand.

The full story can be found on the Paris 2024 website .

Like this: Like Loading...