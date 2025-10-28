The official draw for the ASEAN Under-16 & Under-19 Boys’ Futsal Championships 2025 was held earlier today in Bangkok, Thailand.

Five teams will be taking part in the ASEAN U16 Boys’ Futsal Championships 2025, and they are Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Brunei.

The five teams will play in a round robin format, with the top two set to clash for the crown, while the third and fourth-placed teams will compete for the third spot in the competition this year.

In the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Championship 2025, seven teams will do battle in the inaugural event.

Host Thailand are in Group A against Vietnam and Brunei, while Group B has Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia and Cambodia.

All matches will be played on 23–29 December 2025 at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Gymnasium.

