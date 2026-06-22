Defending champions Ho Chi Minh City I made a smashing start to their title defence of the 2026 National Women’s Football Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup when they crushed their younger counterparts Ho Chi Minh City II 5-0 at the Thanh Long Stadium.

Even after resting several key players. HCMC I were just too commanding on the day as they bided their time before nailing the 41st minute opener through Cu Thi Huynh Nhu

Dau Nguyen Quynh Anh then added the second goal in the 70th minute followed by a brace from K’Thua (72nd and 81st minute) and then another from Phan Thi Trang (87th) to give HCMC I their first three points of the new season.

In the other match of the day at the Ha Dong Stadium, Hanoi I sidestepped Hanoi II 5-1 with goals from Le Thi Trang (in the 10th minute), Nguyen Thi Linh (54th minute own goal), Nguyen Thi Hang (58th and 88th) and Pham Hai Yen (90th).

Dang Thanh Thao scored the only goal for Hanoi II in the 56th minute.

At the Thai Nguyen Stadium, Thai Nguyen T&T held Phong Phu Ha Nam to a 1-1 draw.

It was all square at the end of an intense first half before Thai Nguyen T&T took the lead through Ngoc Minh Chuyen in the 73rd minute as Vu Thi Hoa then equalised for Phong Phu Ha Nam three minutes later.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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