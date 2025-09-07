A new era begins for Red Bull KTM Tech3 within the most exciting sport on Earth.

MotoGP, meet Guenther Steiner. Red Bull KTM Tech3 is set to enter a new era as a consortium headed by the motorsport leader will acquire full ownership of the MotoGP team, including Moto3™. The new structure is set to take full effect from 2026.

With new owners begins a new era, with Steiner assuming the role of CEO and project partner Richard Coleman becoming Team Principal. Founder and current Team Principal, Hervé Poncharal, will continue to lead Tech3 through the current campaign. He will then transition to a consultant role, nurturing young talent while passing on his invaluable experience in MotoGP.

The team will continue to compete as Tech3, fielding KTM machinery as per their current agreements, and retain their long-standing base in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.

Steiner is best known as the outspoken founding Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team. After starting his career as an engineer in rallying, his motorsport CV has expanded exponentially in the four decades since, including senior roles at Jaguar Racing and Red Bull Racing. Coleman also adds over a decade of world championship-level experience, having worked extensively in touring cars and founded his own sports management consultancy firm.

Guenther Steiner: “This is a fantastic opportunity. Tech3 is a great team with a huge amount of potential and an impressive legacy. Hervé’s impact on the team and MotoGP itself cannot be overstated, and we’re honoured to take over and keep building on those foundations. We’re excited to become part of the MotoGP paddock and maximise the potential of the team and the sport as it continues to grow, helping to bring it to new audiences.”

Richard Coleman: “We are approaching this project with humility, recognising the incredible talent and expertise that already exists across the MotoGP paddock, but also with ambition. We’re here to compete, not just participate, on every level, with a real passion for the sport. We want to connect with even more fans and show off the best of MotoGP.”Founded in 1990, Tech3 is one of the MotoGP paddock’s longest-serving teams. Joining the MotoGP class in 2001 after winning the 2000 250cc title, the team has taken 38 MotoGP podiums and won two MotoGP Grand Prix races to date.

Herve Poncharal: “This is the end of an era, but also the beginning of an exciting one for all of us. I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved since Tech3 was born, winning MotoGP races and taking so many podiums, as well as what we have built over these decades with all the people we crossed paths with. When Guenther approached me with an interest in the team, it seemed to fall into place as the perfect moment to make this change. I know that Guenther will lead the team with direction, ambition, and integrity – not forgetting that little bit of rock’n’roll spirit it was founded on. Tech3 will be in good hands to help it grow even more in this new era for MotoGP.”Steiner has been evaluating opportunities in MotoGP for more than two years, driven by a long-standing belief in MotoGP’s strength as a sports entertainment property alongside the potential to evolve Tech3 from a successful racing team into a sports franchise. The mission on arrival is to maximise both – retaining the team’s sporting pedigree whilst beginning a new era at the forefront of fan connection as the sport continues its trajectory of growth. The acquisition transaction will be funded by a group of investors led by IKON Capital.

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Guenther to MotoGP. We’re in a great moment for the sport, continuing our trajectory of growth, and poised for that to accelerate even more. Tech3’s legacy speaks for itself, as does Hervé’s contribution to the sport, and this new era is set to build on that even further, so this is an exciting win-win. Although he will still be around as he transitions into a consultant role from next year, we want to thank Hervé for everything he has achieved and contributed to MotoGP, and to give Guenther and Richard a warm welcome to our paddock. We’re excited to work all together.”

