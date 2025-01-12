Nilton Telmo Gusmão dos Santos has been elected as the new President of the FA of Timor-Leste (FFTL) where he will serve for the remaining 2022/26 session.

Two candidates were fielded at the Extraordinary Congress but before the election, Estanislau Baptista withdrew his candidacy and announced his support for Don Santos.As such, Dos Santos was automatically elected to the top post alongside his executive partner Domingos Caero.“My main priority is to bring back football to Timor Leste, where the absence of activities in the last few years, has affected the team at the national level,” said the 46-year-old businessman.“I know that I only have one year to make an impact but I’m determined to make sure that football will flourish in Timor Leste including Futsal, youth football development and coaching among others.“The government does support football in Timor Leste but as we all know; it is not enough. We need to find a solution to this.”Gusmao Dos Santos was one of the founders and President of the Timor-Leste Amateur Football League 2015-2020, and was also elected as President of the Timor-Leste League from 2020 to 2022. #AFF#FFTL

