The Philippines and Australia started their campaign in the qualifying round for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ on the right note when they overcame their respective opponents at the Yunusobod Sport Complex in Uzbekistan.

In Group C, the Philippines triumphed 4-1 over Kuwait, while Australia walked off 6-1 winners over Turkmenistan.

Katrina Guillou struck the opener after just two minutes before the Philippines found their second goal of the game two minutes after the restart through Isabella Flanigan.

Dionesa Tolentin then made it 3-0 in the 27th minute as Kuwait then pulled a goal back in the 37th minute off Shrouq Mohammad.

Guillou then ensured the win with the Philippines’ fourth goal of the game just three minutes later.

In the meantime, Australia rode on a brace each from Nikkita Fazzari (2nd and 32nd minute) and Trudy Camilleri (3rd and 34th minute) for their 6-1 victory over Turkmenistan.

The rest of the goals for Australia were scored by Claudia Fruscalzo (19th minute) and Mariana Tabain (32nd).

Turkmenistan’s goal was scored by Mämmetsähedowa in the sixth minute.

